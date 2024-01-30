Panthers news: Brian Burns, Ejiro Evero, the process and Senior Bowl week
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers cannot lose Brian Burns
There is no denying a complete mismanagement of Brian Burns' contract situation by the Carolina Panthers. The two primary figures responsible aside from team owner David Tepper - Scott Fitterer and Samir Suleiman - are no longer around. It's now up to the new regime to either make things right or find a way to extract maximum value for their best pass-rusher.
Burns had a down year by his typically high standards. He felt let down by the organization after staying professional throughout camp. The former first-round pick even admitted to playing tentatively to avoid injury - something that would jeopardize his chances of getting a lucrative long-term extension.
It'll be interesting to see how things develop between Burns and the Panthers. The franchise tag is the most likely outcome before free agency, but Brad Spielberger from Pro Football Focus named the edge presence as the one free agent Carolina cannot afford to lose this offseason.
"The [Carolina] Panthers moved on from vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman in a restructuring of their front office, and the new lead negotiator needs to make it a priority to work through an extension for [Brian] Burns. Burns has logged at least 800 snaps in three consecutive seasons with at least 40 quarterback pressures, eight sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 30 defensive stops."- Brad Spielberger, PFF
The Panthers won't be letting Burns walk for nothing, that's for sure. The impending appointment of cap guru Brant Tilis to the front office adds another interesting dynamic to this equation. Hopefully, all parties involved can reach some common ground and the Florida State product remains in Carolina for his prime years.