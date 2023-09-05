Panthers News: Brian Burns, Frank Reich, Marquis Haynes and Chris Wormley
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers receive Marquis Haynes blow
As if the complex scenario with Brian Burns wasn't enough, the Carolina Panthers also lost one of the best situational edge rushers around when Marquis Haynes Sr. suffered a setback in his recovery from a back complication. Something that forced the organization to place the former Ole Miss star on injured/reserve.
Haynes recently stated that he would 1,000 percent be ready for Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons. The player was in contention to start opposite Burns as a 3-4 outside linebacker before veteran Justin Houston came on board, but there was still a decent role awaiting the edge presence before this unfortunate turn of events.
When discussing the injury, Frank Reich stated via Sports Illustrated that he feels confident in those lower down the pecking order, who've been getting plenty of practice and preseason reps given how long Haynes has been on the sidelines.
"The thing with Marquis is because he hasn't practiced for the last month…although we were anticipating there was a chance he was going to be ready, we've been playing like he's not going to be ready. Everybody's gotten a lot of reps so I think we'll be in good shape."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
This is the last thing Carolina and the player needs. Hopefully, Haynes will be back following his four-game absence and make enough of a contribution to get considered for another new deal in 2024.