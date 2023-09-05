Panthers News: Brian Burns, Frank Reich, Marquis Haynes and Chris Wormley
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers teammates rally around Brian Burns
The Carolina Panthers have themselves a needless complication during game week. This was pretty standard procedure under the previous coaching regime, but it's not in keeping with the rise in professional standards under Frank Reich and his all-star coaching staff.
Brian Burns was around the facility and attended meetings on Monday. However, the stud edge rusher wasn't on the field for walk-throughs as frustrations continue to build around no new contract being on the table right now.
Multiple reporters are stating that the Panthers and Burns' representatives aren't close to an agreement currently. Something that might change depending on when Nick Bosa's market-resetting deal with the San Francisco 49ers gets confirmed.
Burns' teammates are rallying behind him during this uncertain time and Frank Reich still holds the player in the highest regard. Team captain Shaq Thompson understands the implications but when speaking via David Newton of ESPN, is keen for the franchise to sort something out before it's time to descend on Atlanta.
"Everybody here knows, everybody outside of here knows, everybody in the stands know, everybody above us knows he deserves what he should get paid. They know to make it right before Week 1. We know he's gonna be out there at the end of the day. He knows he's gonna be out there at the end of the day. Everybody upstairs better know he better be out there by Wednesday. He's a big factor in this defense. He's the one it really starts with."- Shaq Thompson via ESPN
The Panthers are being too cute for their own good here. Playing this slowly until Bosa's deal is finalized might save them a few dollars in the long run, but it might also fracture the relationship with Burns along the way.