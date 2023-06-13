Panthers News: Brian Burns, Jaycee Horn, Cade Mays and Dalvin Cook
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers urged to avoid Dalvin Cook
Dalvin Cook is still weighing up options after his long-awaited release by the Minnesota Vikings was confirmed. The running back should be motivated to prove his previous employers wrong wherever he ends up next, but the player might be waiting a while if the reported contract demands are accurate.
Many have touted the Carolina Panthers as a potential fit for Cook despite signing Miles Sanders for decent money earlier this spring. Even though it would add something a little different to what the offense already has, Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated stated that it's a proposition the franchise should avoid.
"[Carolina] Panthers GM Scott Fitterer told fans when he took the job that he would "be in on every deal" and so far, he's fulfilled that promise. That doesn't mean that every big name that pops up in free agency or trade rumors should take precedent over the team's needs. [Dalvin] Cook is without a doubt one of the best backs in the league having rushed for 1,100+ yards in four consecutive seasons. But spending more money in the running back room just doesn't seem like something Fitterer would or should do."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
Joining the Panthers is unlikely to be among Cook's top destinations all things considered. The former second-round pick out of Florida State might have his sights set on a contending team, which Carolina couldn't guarantee during their first campaign with Frank Reich at the helm.
Cook and Sanders would be a phenomenal backfield tandem. Even though it appears extremely unlikely.