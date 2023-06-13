Panthers News: Brian Burns, Jaycee Horn, Cade Mays and Dalvin Cook
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's durability questioned
Now that the dust has settled on Jaycee Horn's injury, the Carolina Panthers continue to ignore bringing in reinforcements on the off chance that these slight concerns evolve into something more. Whether it's blind faith in others such as C.J. Henderson or Keith Taylor Jr. or not remains to be seen, but the coaching staff is definitely seeing something we don't.
This has surged to among Carolina's biggest worries alongside finding a productive edge rusher opposite Brian Burns. The fact there are more experienced, genuine football men within the building raises confidence in the decision-making process, but this all counts for nothing if Horn cannot remain on the field for a prolonged period.
When examining the state of Carolina's cornerback room, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer via Yahoo Sports found it hard to find confidence in Horn turning out for a full 17-game slate. Although he did acknowledge that the former South Carolina star is among the team's most talented individuals when fit and firing on all cylinders.
"When healthy, [Jaycee] Horn is a top-three player on the Panthers’ roster. However, Horn has already missed 17 games due to injury during the first two seasons of his career. With this latest ailment, the “injury-prone” label will be hard for Horn to avoid. Although it’s a good sign that he is projected to be ready for training camp, it’s hard to feel confident that Horn will hold up throughout a 17-game season given his injury history. Horn needs to continue to grow as a player and avoid the sideline as much as possible entering Year 3 of his NFL career."- Mike Kaye via Yahoo Sports
Keeping Horn fresh will take a collective effort. The coaching staff must manage practice reps effectively and the player must also realize that going full tilt anywhere outside of a game-day environment is no longer the best course of action.