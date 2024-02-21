Panthers news: Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn, Donte Jackson and high demands
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as those in power continue with their offseason plans for improvement?
Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis have a lot on their plate right now. The new front-office power couple is busy working their way through roster decisions and how they might work financially. There's also the small matter of pre-draft assessment events to attend and shortlisting potential free-agent additions that can help the Carolina Panthers make improvements under new head coach Dave Canales.
Fans are eagerly awaiting what comes next with a sense of cautious optimism. They want decisive action rather than false promises and delusional quick fixes. While we wait for more developments, the stories causing debate include Brian Burns being listed as the No. 1 free agent league-wide, Donte Jackson's future, Jeremy Chinn's next potential destination, and the consequences of a reported high demand.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Jeremy Chinn's next spot
Things didn't go well for Jeremy Chinn in 2023. The do-it-all defender became an afterthought within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme. With the defensive coordinator sticking around under Dave Canales, all signs point to the former second-round selection taking his chances elsewhere in free agency.
Interest in Chinn should be high given the athletic attributes at his disposal. Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated laid out some potential destinations. Among them was the Buffalo Bills, who need a fresh injection of energy on the backend and make a ton of sense.
"The duo of Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde is nearing its end and perhaps we're already there as Hyde is set to hit free agency. Bringing in a much cheaper, younger player who has a lot of upside to help fill out the secondary makes sense to me."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
This would be a great fit for Chinn. It also potentially lands him on a team ready to contend. The player's time in Carolina ended on a sour note, but it would be a big surprise if he didn't galvanize his career elsewhere.