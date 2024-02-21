Panthers news: Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn, Donte Jackson and high demands
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns ranked No. 1
Brian Burns would not be short of offers if the Carolina Panthers inexplicably let him test the free-agent market. The stud edge rusher is a two-time Pro Bowler with 46 sacks and 246 tackles through his first five seasons. He's also just entering his prime at 25 years old.
In all honesty, the Panthers should have resolved this contract almost immediately after they turned down a king's ransom for Burns from the Los Angeles Rams. This consisted of two first-round picks and a Day 2 selection that general manager Scott Fitterer brushed aside. After all, he was a core foundational piece. Just not one he wanted to pay.
The former first-round pick out of Florida State got another major boost thanks to Randy Mueller from The Athletic, who placed him as the No. 1 free agent around the league in 2024. However, the chances of general manager Dan Morgan letting him walk for nothing are remote at best.
Carolina's window to franchise tag Burns is officially open. This costs just north of $23 million according to projections. The Panthers might also consider placing the non-exclusive tag on him to gauge interest from across the NFL.
It's a tricky predicament that the Panthers brought on themselves. Burns cut a forlorn figure as the campaign wore on. He freely admitted to playing with an extra sense of hesitancy for fear of getting hurt. Just a complete mess and one of the big reasons Fitterer and Samir Suleiman are no longer employed.