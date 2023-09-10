Panthers News: Brian Burns, Jonathan Mingo, Bryce Young and game day
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young feeling blessed
After getting a small taste of what could be ahead for Bryce Young during the preseason, the Carolina Panthers' new face of the franchise will embark on his first competitive NFL contest this afternoon. And make no mistake, expectations couldn't be higher.
The Panthers invested a significant amount in Young when they traded up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. While expecting an immediate return is only right, much will depend on the offensive line and whether Carolina's new receiving core creates the separation needed to thrive.
Young knows what's expected. Even though he's taking everything in and remains thankful, the focus is on winning and getting this franchise off the canvas based on his comments via the team's website.
"It's a blessing to be here. With it around the corner, it's surreal. But at the same time, there's so much energy and focus that just goes into the game plan, goes into trying to prepare to get ready – myself, us as a team, we're all in that mindset. Of course, I'm super excited. And it's definitely a blessing to be in this situation. But, obviously, it's a results-based business. And we want to have success. For us to be able to have that, we have to earn that. And that's by locking in, grinding throughout the week, making sure that we're focused. So really, all my energy has gone to that."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
It'll be interesting to see how Young copes with a pressure-cooker atmosphere in Atlanta. But considering his poise and flawless focus up to now, hopes are high that he can continue taking everything in his stride.