Panthers News: Brian Burns, Jonathan Mingo, Donte Jackson and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson's status
Much has been made about the current injuries within the cornerback room. This is an area that wasn't allocated any urgency whatsoever when it came to recruitment this spring, which came under the microscope last week when the news broke of Jaycee Horn's ankle and foot complication that will keep him out until training camp.
Another who's been out for a considerable period is Donte Jackson. The former second-round selection tore his Achilles in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, which is one of the worst complications for a player that depends heavily on quick-twitch traits and explosiveness.
It's been a long road back for Jackson, but the recent signs are promising. When probed about the LSU product's status after the first day of Carolina's mandatory minicamp, head coach Frank Reich gave the indication via Yahoo Sports that all signs point to the defensive back being ready when it's time for the Panthers to descend on Spartanburg for the team's training camp.
"Yeah, he’s making great progress. We miss him out here, but he’s making great progress. He should be ready to go for training camp."- Frank Reich via Yahoo Sports
Having Jackson back on the field will be a massive boost for all. While his production is often erratic, the energy and leadership he brings will be crucial as the Panthers get set for their transition to a 3-4 base scheme under Ejiro Evero.
And hopefully, Jackson can have a bit of good fortune when it comes to staying healthy.