Panthers News: Brian Burns, Jonathan Mingo, Donte Jackson and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns wants extended Carolna Panthers stay
This offseason has ended up being one of some great changes for Brian Burns. The pass-rusher has a new number, is transitioning to a different position, and also revealed the wheels are in motion to extend his stay with the Carolina Panthers long-term.
After the Panthers opted not to trade Burns for a king's ransom to the Los Angeles Rams before the 2022 deadline, this scenario was inevitable. General manager Scott Fitterer's always said tying down the former first-round selection is something Carolina would look to do after the draft, which is set to make him a very rich man indeed.
When discussing his contract status after Carolina's first mandatory minicamp practice, Burns stated via the team's website he is letting things play out and isn't bothered when the new contract arrives, just so long as it makes him a Panthers player for the foreseeable future.
"I don't have a preference. Really, I'm just kind of blessed to be in that [discussion], that even in that talk and the opportunity to have that. So all right now just enjoying the process and enjoying everything that comes with it. I want to be a Panther. And like I said, I can't preach this any more, like I'm truly blessed to be in this position. You know, like, it's just like a dream come true. Just to be able to have these kinds of talks."- Brian Burns via Panthers.com
The Panthers would be wise to get this done before the San Francisco 49ers get something worked out with Nick Bosa, which is expected to set the market. Somewhere in the $20 million per year bracket for Burns isn't out of the question, especially considering how highly valued he is on and off the field.