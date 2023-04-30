Panthers News: Brian Burns, Jonathan Mingo, UDFAs and Frank Reich
Frank Reich on Carolina Panthers relationships
One thing that's stood out above all else this offseason is the true sense of collaboration within the Carolina Panthers. Everyone has a say and their opinion is respected, which was not the case when Matt Rhule was steering the franchise into some of their darkest-ever days.
This has also enabled relationships to blossom throughout the process. Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer hit it off immediately, which has allowed the Panthers to strike with conviction and lay every foundation needed to make a real go of things next time around.
When speaking to the team's website following the draft, Reich highlighted how important this connection has been and is moving forward. And now that Carolina has its new franchise quarterback in the form of Bryce Young, it adds another critical factor to this particular equation.
"I think we tend to think of this as a collaborative thing. You understand head coach-quarterback is a unique connection. The fact that I played the position, I embrace that. So we want to develop that relationship and for it to be as strong as it can be. And certainly this success, or whatever happens in the coming years, we're all linked together on that, right? Scott and I are at the front of that as GM and head coach, but obviously, quarterback being a big part of that. It's a big deal. Embrace that challenge. And we look forward to that. We're excited about that."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Young has got everything in place to thrive. After his sensational welcome to Bank of America Stadium on Friday, it's time for the Alabama product to begin repaying the faith shown in him by Reich and Fitterer.