Panthers News: Brian Burns, Laviska Shenault, D.J. Chark and Kamu Grugier-Hill
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark on why he joined the Carolina Panthers
D.J. Chark wasn't short of offers in free agency after looking more like his old self during the 2022 season. The speedy wide receiver took his time before eventually deciding on the Carolina Panthers, which was regarded as a significant coup from those in power considering they gave up D.J. Moore in the trade that landed Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Chark's made a big impact throughout workouts and camp so far. He's a flamboyant wideout with a preference for the spectacular, making a series of outstanding grabs over the opening two days to whet the appetite further.
When discussing he eventually chose the Panthers after much contemplation, the former second-round pick highlighted via Sports Illustrated the city of Charlotte and Duce Staley's presence on the staff as primary factors behind the move.
"Charlotte is a great city. It's beautiful. A lot of things to do. A lot of things for my kids and my wife to do, so it checks off all the boxes for me. Duce [Staley] is a big reason why I'm here. The conversations that we had in free agency was big for me just knowing the type of person that he is and just how I know he'll have your back. So being able to confide in him helped bring me in and then meeting the rest of these coaches. It's great. Obviously, this is a production-based league, so you have to earn your keep wherever you go."- D.J. Chark via Sports Illustrated
Staley and Chark worked closely together on the Detroit Lions last season and clearly hit it off. This is the second player who's lauded the assistant head coach, with running back Miles Sanders also saying that the chance to work with him again was too tempting to ignore.