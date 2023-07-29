Panthers News: Brian Burns, Laviska Shenault, D.J. Chark and Kamu Grugier-Hill
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Laviska Shenault Jr. placing trust in Carolina Panthers
It's been a rocky path for Laviska Shenault Jr. since entering the NFL. The wide receiver landed on the dysfunctional Jacksonville Jaguars and was traded after a little more than two seasons, which was followed by flashing promise without ever becoming dominant as the Carolina Panthers went with a run-first approach once the previous regime was forcibly removed.
There's a different feeling around the Panthers these days. Frank Reich's staff have a more professional way of going about their business and are looking to get Shenault involved, putting the Colorado product across the line of scrimmage and even getting him carries out of the backfield early at training camp.
Shenault is clearly relishing this utility role based on his comments vis Augusta Stone from the team's website. The do-it-all weapon is working with yet another new coaching staff but feels confident this is the staff to bring the best out of his abilities.
"I've been in the league going on my fourth year now; I've done been through a new coaching staff every year. And I feel like I've been able to see just how different every coaching group was. And this is different. The feeling is different. I think I'm trying to find my own self, my own ways to do things. And then they're doing the same thing. So I'm doing what they're telling me, what they're asking me, and I'm just trying to do that at a high level."- Laviska Shenault Jr. via Panthers.com
Asking Shenault to become Deebo Samuel 2.0 is a stretch, in all honesty. But there's nothing to suggest he can't make a difference when called upon within Reich and Thomas Brown's expansive scheme.