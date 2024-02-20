Panthers news: Brian Burns, Mike Davis, Kris Jenkins Jr. and trading back
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as teams around the league can begin using the franchise tag to their advantage?
With free agency just around the corner, the Carolina Panthers and others around the NFL can trigger franchise or transition tags from today (March 20). Looking at how things stand between the organization and one established star, it's something new general manager Dan Morgan will likely utilize before the deadline.
An interesting few days await as excitement builds for the NFL Scouting Combine. While we wait for further developments, the stories causing debate include Brian Burns' upcoming fate, the prospect of trading back from No. 33 overall, keeping things in the family by potentially drafting Kris Jenkins Jr., and a former Panthers running back announcing his retirement.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Mike Davis retires
Mike Davis enjoyed the finest season of his professional career with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. The veteran backup was thrust into the limelight thanks to Christian McCaffrey's injury. He took full advantage, becoming a dual threat en route to more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns.
After spending the next two seasons on the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, opportunities were scarce for Davis in 2023. Something that left the former South Carolina college star comfortable with announcing an official NFL retirement on his 31st birthday.
"As I turn 31 today, I sit back and look on my NFL career and how thankful I am to be apart of a brotherhood. This game has allowed me to make a lot of friends and memories. I’m grateful for every organization in NFL. With that being said I’m retiring!"- Mike Davis via X/Twitter
Davis is walking away content and healthy. Very few around the game can say that. We wish him the best of luck in retirement and whatever comes next.