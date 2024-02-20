Panthers news: Brian Burns, Mike Davis, Kris Jenkins Jr. and trading back
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers linked with Kris Jenkins Jr.
Many NFL fans are starting to feel old. They've seen some exceptional performers during their time watching this great sport. Now, they are witnessing the sons of those greats looking to carve out their path.
This also impacts the Carolina Panthers' long-suffering support. Muhsin Muhammad III is following in his father's footsteps after coming out of Texas A&M. Another was recently linked to the organization at No. 65 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Sean Monaghan from NFL Mocks thought the Panthers would be a tremendous landing spot for Kris Jenkins Jr. early in Round No. 3. The name offers special meaning in these parts as his dad became a dominant defensive lineman during his seven years in Carolina.
"Kris Jenkins is a formidable force in defending the run, standing tall at 6'3 and weighing 305 pounds. His explosive power is unparalleled, and while he may not be the most consistent pass-rusher in the draft, his natural leverage and anchoring ability make him a strong contender in that area as well. With his incredible potential, there is no doubt that Jenkins will significantly impact the Panthers."- Sean Monaghan, NFL Mocks
Drafting Jenkins would be a touching moment. But make no mistake, he can also play.
Jenkins has the size to become impactful against the run. There is also a lot to like about his agility, which is extraordinary for a man his size. If the Panthers can fill other needs via free agency, they could do far worse than look in the Michigan prospect's direction.