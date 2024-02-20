Panthers news: Brian Burns, Mike Davis, Kris Jenkins Jr. and trading back
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers can franchise tag Brian Burns
Business is about to pick up around the NFL. We are less than three weeks away from the legal tampering period before free agency gets underway. The Carolina Panthers' new regime must lay down a marker and establish a recruitment culture capable of turning this once-proud organization around.
Teams can begin using the franchise tag from today (March 20). One player above all else comes under the microscope from Carolina's perspective, That, to nobody's surprise, is stud edge rusher Brian Burns.
The former first-round selection had his contract situation managed horribly by the previous decision-makers. Building trust back up is going to take time. That's why slapping the franchise tag on Burns should be guaranteed before the deadline.
This will give the Panthers some extra negotiating time with Burns' representatives. It also prevents him from speaking to other teams. If talks stall again, trading the player for valuable capital or moving into the 2024 season on the franchise tag comes into the equation.
Burns is preparing himself for anything. He's expressed a desire to stay. He also knows his worth. Although the Panthers have developed a habit of letting good players leave in their prime, it's unlikely new general manager Dan Morgan is going to keep this trend going as he looks to lay the foundations for a profitable future.