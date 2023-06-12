Panthers News: Brian Burns, Miles Sanders, Ikem Ekwonu and Matt Ioannidis
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as players and staff get set for the beginning of their mandatory minicamp tomorrow?
Another week begins and the Carolina Panthers are about to embark on an important stage of preparations for the upcoming 2023 campaign. Their mandatory minicamp gets underway in Charlotte tomorrow, which also sees quarterback Bryce Young open the series of practices atop the depth chart after a sensational start to his time with the organization.
It promises to be a fascinating few days for all involved. Before then, the stories taking up column inches include Miles Sanders criticizing his old employers, Brian Burns' disruption ranked, Ikem Ekwonu's potential for growth, and Matt Ioannidis being named among the most coveted free agents remaining on the market.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Former Carolina Panthers DT listed among best free agents
After performing well for the Carolina Panthers last season, it's surprising to see Matt Ioannidis still sitting on the market. Many expected an extension to arrive in some capacity, but those in power looked elsewhere for reinforcements as the defense moves to a 3-4 base scheme under Ejiro Evero.
Ioannidis' skill set fits this system, so a move could still come depending on what transpires throughout the summer. When ranking the remaining free agents available, the former Temple star was placed at No. 17 and tipped a return to his old employers if the price is right by The 33rd Team.
"Matt Ioannidis had a solid season and paired well with Derrick Brown upfront. It’s an easy decision for Carolina to bring him back if it can get a decent price."- The 33rd Team
While bringing back Ioannidis has benefits and also enhances continuity, the Panthers are seemingly happy with what they have currently. But if this changes as the offseason unfolds, then it makes a ton of sense.