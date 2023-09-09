Panthers News: Brian Burns, Miles Sanders, injury report and Luke Kuechly
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers give Luke Kuechly expanded role
Luke Kuechly is still sorely missed by Carolina Panthers fans on the field. But the legendary former linebacker remains part of the franchise in different capacities, which is only right considering how revered he was as a player and a person.
Kuechly's been seen around practice a ton under Frank Reich's coaching regime this summer. He set the bar with exemplary preparation and outstanding performance levels during a glittering eight-year career, which is the example Carolina's new generation must follow in pursuit of carving their own names into team history.
Heading into the season, the Panthers have also given Kuechly an expanded role in the commentary booth. He'll be calling 13 games on the team's radio network, which is an increase from seven last time around.
The former Boston College standout's football knowledge and personable approach were evidently a big hit for those tuning in. Having additional responsibilities is a deserved reward for how well Kuechly is adjusting to life away from the gridiron.
Other former players will also be lending their expertise to the booth alongside announcers Jim Szoke and Anish Shroff. These include Jack Delhomme - who'll work with Kuechly eight times this season - with Jordan Gross also scheduled to make a special appearance for Carolina's game at the Seattle Seahawks on September 24.