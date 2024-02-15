Panthers news: Brian Burns, Steve Wilks, Frankie Luvu and Cam Newton
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers legend calls for Brian Burns extension
Another big contract decision that must be handled correctly by the Carolina Panthers centers on Brian Burns. The star edge rusher's situation was managed terribly by the previous regime. Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis must rebuild a sense of trust with the player and keep him around long-term.
There's a chance the Panthers cash in by tagging and trading Burns. Negotiations will resume in the coming weeks one suspects. But all signs point to the former first-round pick getting the franchise tag to give Carolina an extra bit of breathing space.
Julius Peppers - who is now a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer - became the latest to advocate for a contract extension where Burns is concerned via the team's website. The legendary figure is a big fan. He also plans to meet up and share some helpful hints in the not-too-distant future.
"I traded a couple of texts with him a couple of days ago, he was congratulating me on the Hall of Fame and stuff like that. And we've been meaning to link up at some point just about those off the field things…that's where I come from. I come from, what's going on off the field, who's around you, what do you have going on? What's your support looking like off the field? Because I think that translates to on the field type of stuff. So I'm there…more for that kind of stuff, like the mentor or big brother kind of stuff. But like, as far as his game, I think he's one of the best. I think he's one of the best. He has all the tools, he has all of the talent. I hope we're able to keep him. I hope he stays. I hope we'd be able to keep him around for a long time."- Julius Peppers via Panthers.com
How Morgan and Tilis handle these contract decisions will lay down a marker for their new era in Carolina. Much like the situation with Frankie Luvu, letting Burns walk is not an option. After all, the Panthers have parted ways with far too many talented players in their prime in recent years.