Panthers news: Brian Burns, Steve Wilks, Frankie Luvu and Cam Newton
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Cam Newton opens up
Cam Newton enjoyed a phenomenal football career. He transcended the game and inspired a new generation of quarterbacks to follow in his footsteps. The former Carolina Panthers icon remains beloved by fans. But there is one big regret that will always be associated with the 2015 NFL MVP.
The Panthers looked on course for one of the finest seasons in league history. They went 15-1 during the 2015 regular season. They breezed through the playoffs dominantly. Unfortunately, this came crashing to a halt in Super Bowl 50 with a heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos.
One of the biggest criticisms surrounding Newton is the fact he didn't jump on that famous fumble. The Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 pick opened up about this recently, stating he would have done things differently if given the chance based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"It ain't no excuse for me not jumping on the fumble. I should've jumped…I should've jumped on the fumble. The competitor in me, if that happens again, duh. This is the Super Bowl. All effort goes to, like, Super Bowl energy."- Cam Newton via Sports Illustrated
This wasn't the sole reason Carolina fell short, but the dual-threat weapon was scapegoated for years because of it. The offensive line was an abomination and the officiating wasn't exactly stellar. But as the quarterback and franchise player, Newton carried the can as all good leaders do.