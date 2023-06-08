Panthers News: Brian Burns, Tommy Tremble, Bradley Bozeman and Danielle Hunter
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns becomes Carolina Panthers 'Agent 0'
Brian Burns sent shockwaves through the Carolina Panthers fanbase on Wednesday afternoon when the team announced he was switching numbers ahead of the 2023 season. Something that came completely out of the blue to many.
No longer will the pass-rushing weapon wear the No. 53 that he's donned since joining the team as a first-round pick in 2019. Instead, Burns has taken full advantage of the NFL's new rule that permits players to wear No. 0 for the upcoming campaign.
When speaking about the decision, Burns stated via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com that with so much positive change taking place across the franchise in recent months, it seemed like a good time to alter the number. He also added that hopes are high about what Carolina could potentially achieve next season.
"I kind of was on the zero thing before everyone jumped on it. Now it's a common thing in the league. It feels good to know I'll be the first Panther with it, though. I figured since they're changing my position technically, because of the defense we're in now, it gives me the opportunity to do something new. I feel like it's a lot of new around here. So I feel like, why not do it? It's a new beginning. We've got a lot of new. A lot of new things going in our favor now; I really feel good about this year, and this team and what we're doing."- Brian Burns via Panthers.com
While this might not be well received by those who've recently purchased his No. 53 jersey, one cannot deny that it's a pretty clean look. Hopefully, there will be a hefty new contract to go along with the number switch before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons rolls around.