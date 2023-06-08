Panthers News: Brian Burns, Tommy Tremble, Bradley Bozeman and Danielle Hunter
By Dean Jones
Improved trust can help Carolina Panthers TEs
It hasn't been easy for Tommy Tremble over his first two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. Aside from flashing moments of quality, the tight end hasn't been the factor many anticipated when he became their third-round selection during the 2021 NFL Draft.
When speaking to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer via Yahoo Sports recently, Tremble stated this was the first time since joining the team that he's had any coaching on pass-catching and routes. This is absolutely extraordinary and another glaring indictment of the incompetence littered across Matt Rhule's failed tenure.
The former Notre Dame star also highlighted the improved level of trust between the current tight end group and head coach Frank Reich. Something that could result in a huge upturn in numbers within a scheme that looks to involve the position frequently.
"I think it shows that Frank [Reich] trusts us. He’s seen our group in the offseason, he’s seen us in the beginning of OTAs — he saw how our group worked together, and I really think he trusts our ability. Throughout practice, we’ve been really able to show that we can produce and produce a lot. And it’s the most excited I’ve been in my entire life for a football season. We’re just itching to get on the field."- Tommy Tremble via Yahoo Sports
Ignoring a deep draft class of tight ends was a big call for those in power to make. But it could be the clearest sign yet that the likes of Tremble and free-agent signing Hayden Hurst can excel under NFL-caliber coaches.