Panthers News: Brian Burns, Tommy Tremble, Bradley Bozeman and Danielle Hunter
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers trade for Danielle Hunter touted
Although the Carolina Panthers seem confident in their current roster options across the board, there is enough salary-cap space to make further moves if those in power feel like it can help their chances in 2023. Looking at the current depth chart, it seems as if finding another cornerback or an edge rusher capable of putting up numbers would be the biggest priority.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network revealed recently that the Minnesota Vikings had been taking calls from teams interested in trading for Danielle Hunter. While these were unnamed, Dallas Robinson of the Pro Football Network named the Panthers as a potential landing spot for the former LSU stud thanks to their financial resources and his experience playing within a 3-4 base scheme.
"The [Carolina] Panthers’ defense has the makings of a potential top-10 unit in 2023, but they have a glaring hole at edge rusher opposite Brian Burns. [Danielle] Hunter managed 10.5 sacks, 76 pressures, and a career-high 22 quarterback hits last season and would instantly give Carolina one of the most fearsome pass-rushing duos in the league. New Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will essentially run the same scheme that the Vikings deployed in 2022, so Hunter wouldn’t face much of a learning curve."- Dallas Robinson, Pro Football Network
This would be risky considering Hunter is heading into the final year of his deal, but the reward could be substantial. Pairing the prolific pass-rusher with Brian Burns as Carolina's 3-4 outside linebacker tandem instantly becomes among the league's most devastating - which might also propel Ejiro Evero's defense into a top-five unit along the way.
It's a mouth-watering prospect and one that would signal an intent to win now. Whether it's something the Panthers genuinely consider is another matter.