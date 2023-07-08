Panthers News: Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Justin Houston and workouts
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers linked with Justin Houston
Even though the Carolina Panthers seem willing to give everyone a legitimate shot at impressing through the early stages of training camp, there is more than enough salary-cap space to make another move or two should those in power wish. Something that could further boost hopes of winning the NFC South during Frank Reich's first campaign at the helm.
Among the areas that might need strengthening is the edge rushing position opposite Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes Sr., Amare Barno, and third-round pick D.J. Johnson should fancy their chances of involvement, but another veteran might provide immediate production during Ejiro Evero's important switch to a 3-4 base defense.
On this topic, Maurice Moton from The Bleacher Report recently named the Panthers as a good fit for Justin Houston - a former All-Pro edge defender who remains a decent performer despite coming into the twilight of his playing career.
"Justin Houston lands on this list as the oldest player, though he can still get after the quarterback. In 2022, with the Baltimore Ravens, the 34-year-old played in a reserve role, registering 9.5 sacks and 25 pressures while on the field for 44 percent of the defensive snaps in 14 games. Houston can rush the passer in the even-man fronts with his hand in the dirt or from a two-point stance in an odd-man front. For most of his career, he's played outside linebacker, though the versatile edge-rusher made his presence felt as a defensive end in former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' system, logging 19 sacks and 53 pressures between 2019 and 2020."- Maurice Moton, The Bleacher Report
Houston might be a good short-term addition and would no doubt provide an extra leadership presence within the locker room. Whether it's something the Panthers genuinely contemplate before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons rolls around is another matter.