Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Andy Dalton and Robert Rochell
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers confident in Andy Dalton
As stated previously, Bryce Young's status for Sunday's game is undetermined thanks to an ankle complication. If the face of the Carolina Panthers franchise cannot go, veteran backup Andy Dalton will step up and fill the void.
The Panthers brought in Dalton during free agency as a mentor for Young. However, it also gave them a solid insurance policy in the event their star player was forced to miss time at any stage.
That might be sooner than anticipated depending on how Young's ankle looks as the week goes on. But head coach Frank Reich seems confident in Dalton's ability to produce the goods based on his thoughts via the team's website.
"This is why you bring someone like Andy in. Our goal is to put our team in position to win championships. And even despite a tough start, that's still our vision. That's still our goal. That's what we're working toward. My experience, personally, as a player and as a coach, is you're going to need somebody for one game, or two or three, or somewhere along the line, and you're going to need to win those games. If Andy plays, we believe he gives us a very good chance to win."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Dalton is experienced enough to do an adequate job if called upon. His production for the New Orleans Saints last season indicates that he might not lose a game with erratic decisions, but he might not have enough to win one by himself, either.
If Young isn't out there, it makes things much more difficult. Something that represents an absolute disaster all things considered.