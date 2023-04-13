Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, CB visit and front office loss
Carolina Panthers front office loss
Wednesday's news cycle also included a front office departure. Steven Drummond, one of the last remaining figures from the Jerry Richardson era, announced his resignation to end an 18-year spell with the Carolina Panthers in a somewhat shocking turn of events.
Drummond held the vice president of football operations position. He became hugely influential during his time with the organization, also playing a leading role in Cam Newton coming back into the fold before Carolina's clash with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.
In a statement released to media figures via Joe Person of The Athletic, Drummond stated that this was the best time to walk away given the vast changes within the building. He is also working on his MBA from the University of North Carolina, which should keep him busy before seeking alternative employment.
"With the changes this offseason, this seemed like a good time to transition to other interests. I have enjoyed my time with the Panthers and appreciate the opportunities they gave me. I will continue to root for their success."- Steven Drummond via The Athletic
There's been a significant amount of turnover in front-office positions of power over recent months under David Tepper. What conclusions can be drawn from that is undetermined, but it should not distract from some franchise-altering decisions that await the Panthers in the coming weeks.