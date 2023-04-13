Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, CB visit and front office loss
Adam Thielen wants to finish career with Carolina Panthers
After the Carolina Panthers traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears, it was clear more was needed within the wide receiver room. Something the primary decision-makers managed to address in an eye-catching fashion during a busy period of free agency.
Perhaps the most surprising arrival was Adam Thielen. The prolific Pro Bowler was a salary-cap casualty following a glittering spell with the Minnesota Vikings and reportedly spurned advances from contending teams such as the Dallas Cowboys to join Frank Reich's ambitious project.
With the Panthers back in the building this week, Thielen mapped out how pleased he was with his decision to join Carolina when speaking to team reporter Augusta Stone. Something the player hopes will continue until it's time to hang up his cleats.
"I just want people to know that I feel really good about being here, and I feel really good about the choice and how it laid out. I really trusted God through this process, and I tried to take a backseat but kind of put my hand on it as well. And I couldn't be more happy to be here. I wanted to go somewhere late in my career to end my career, and be a part of it for the long haul. And to end my career in one more spot, not bounce around."- Adam Thielen via Panthers.com
Despite his advancing years, Thielen remains one of the sharpest route runners around. This gives the Panthers multiple ways in which they can use the wideout within Reich and Thomas Brown's dynamic system.
Having such an experienced pass-catcher is also going to help whichever quarterback the Panthers take at No. 1 overall. Thielen might not have Moore's explosiveness, but he's a solid addition on a pretty team-friendly deal.