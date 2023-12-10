Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, elevations and Week 14
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of the team's Week 14 game at the New Orleans Saints this afternoon?
Another game day arrives for the Carolina Panthers. It's been another rocky week with fresh revelations about the current state of the franchise, but the focus should be on gaining a road win over the New Orleans Saints where players and coaches are concerned.
Ahead of this afternoon's divisional clash, the stories causing debate include Bryce Young's growth, getting Adam Thielen involved, everything you need to know ahead of Week 14, and elevations from the practice squad.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers elevate two players
With the Carolina Panthers languishing as the NFL's worst team, it's hard for fans to get motivated for any game. That shouldn't be the case for the players, who are all fighting for their respective futures as a new head coaching strategy comes into the fold during the offseason.
The Panthers elevated two players from the practice squad for Week 14. Defensive lineman Chris Wormley and offensive lineman Gabe Jackson were the chosen individuals. This brings much-needed veteran stability to the trenches when needed most.
Just how much either sees the field remains to be seen. Jackson is an upgrade on anything Carolina currently has at the guard positions. But interim head coach Chris Tabor has already announced that Justin McCray and Nash Jensen will be the Panthers' starters again.