Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, elevations and Week 14
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers doing more for Bryce Young
Bryce Young is making the best of a terrible situation. The Carolina Panthers misjudged their evaluation in terms of recruitment around the rookie quarterback. This has brought glaring complications within an offensive scheme that doesn't seem to fit the gifts of those in the locker room.
Nobody can judge Young fairly based on the mitigating circumstances surrounding his struggles. When discussing the signal-caller's growth this season, New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen stated he's starting to see better concepts that play to the No. 1 overall pick's strengths via Sports Illustrated.
"I see a lot of good things out of him. I think he goes through his progressions pretty well. I think he does a good job in terms of avoiding the rush in the pocket, he's got some mobility to him. And last week, they made a little bit more of a concerted effort to get him outside the pocket on some boots and things of that nature to give him a little bit more of a run-pass option."- Dennis Allen via Sports Illustrated
This afternoon's game is another tricky test for Young. The Saints have difference-makers at all three levels on defense, so everything needs to go right for the Heisman Trophy winner to stand any chance of attaining their first road win of the campaign.