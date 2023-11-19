Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Ian Thomas and Week 11
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines heading into this afternoon's game against the Dallas Cowboys?
Another game day arrives and the stakes are getting high for many in positions of power. It's been a turbulent week for the Carolina Panthers with headlines aplenty to keep fans engaged for good or bad, but there's just no telling what team owner David Tepper might do if Frank Reich oversees another home beatdown versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.
Before this afternoon's daunting test, the stories causing debate include Ian Thomas' activation, Bryce Young's vote of confidence, everything you need to know for Week 11, and Adam Thielen's work ethic.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers activated Ian Thomas
Although the coaching staff deemed this game a little too soon for cornerback Jaycee Horn, the Carolina Panthers do get another established veteran back after tight end Ian Thomas was activated from injured/reserve.
It's been another underwhelming campaign for Thomas, who's rarely featured in the passing game and seems to have regressed from a blocking standpoint. But with Hayden Hurst missing the contest after failing to get out of the NFL's concussion protocol, the former fourth-round pick out of Indiana might see a few targets depending on how things unfold early on.
Not many are holding out hope for Thomas, who seems like a lost cause at this juncture. This was another case of those in power paying the wrong people, which could lead to an early release during the 2024 offseason unless there's a significant upturn in production.