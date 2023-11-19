Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Ian Thomas and Week 11
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys odds, how to watch
With the Carolina Panthers sitting at 1-8 through their opening nine games, the last thing Frank Reich probably wanted was to come up against a Dallas Cowboys organization that looks like playoff contenders. This will also be a glorified home game for the visitors as thousands of opposing supporters get set to invade Bank of America Stadium.
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 10.5-point underdogs for this clash. The line hasn't moved much throughout the week - which is somewhat surprising - and is available at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone brave enough to wager Carolina on the money line can get them at +430 (bet $100 to win $430). People with deep pockets can get the Cowboys straight up with odds of -590 attached (bet $590 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 41.5 points.
- Over 41.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
- Under 41.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch:
The game is also live on FOX.