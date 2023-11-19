Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Ian Thomas and Week 11
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen's work ethic
Adam Thielen has been one of the few bright spots on offense for the Carolina Panthers this season. The veteran wideout is probably being asked to do much more than was originally anticipated upon joining following his release from the Minnesota Vikings, which comes after he quickly emerged as their only reliable option in the passing attack.
This has brought some slight alterations in terms of approach during the week. The workaholic is firmly in the twilight of his career, which has resulted in a few vet days from practice - not in keeping with what the former undrafted free agent has done previously based on comments via Carolina's website.
"I think at the end of the day, practice is an opportunity to prove what you can do and give your coaches, your quarterback, your teammates confidence in what you can do. But at the end of the day, you know, sometimes you feel a little different on Wednesdays and Thursdays when you get older. And you also don't want to put bad tape out there. So, sometimes, you know, you take advantage of the time you do get, eat a little breakfast, and get the body as close to 100 percent as you can get."- Adam Thielen via Panthers.com
Treating Thielen with kid gloves to ensure he's at peak physical fitness on Sundays is the correct approach from all parties involved. But that doesn't change the fact Carolina needs extra assistance within the wide receiver room next offseason to give quarterback Bryce Young a better chance of thriving in Year 2 of his professional career.