Panthers News: Bryce Young, Adam Thielen, Sam Franklin and Cam Newton
By Dean Jones
Cam Newton frank Carolina Panthers assessment
General manager Scott Fitterer sold Carolina Panthers fans a dream that the team clearly isn't ready to fulfill. The front office figure claimed this roster was ready to drop in a quarterback and take off, which couldn't be further from the truth based on what we've seen over the opening three games of the 2023 campaign.
Pressure is growing exponentially on Fitterer as a result. Winning solves all, but the Panthers don't look like finishing with anything like a winning record looking at their current state, the injuries involved, and the upcoming games on the schedule.
When talking about the Panthers and Bryce Young, team icon Cam Newton stated on K.J. Wright's podcast via Clutch Points that despite Fitterer's bold statements, Carolina hasn't done enough to put their prized possession in a position to immediately thrive.
"But from top to bottom, for him, it's not set up for him to be successful – especially not his rookie year, in my honest opinion. And, like I said, everything that Carolina is building – will they get to that point? Yes. In throwing him into the wolves and expecting instant success, that's not the quarterback position, unfortunately. What I will say – it's gonna take a season for him to kinda see the preparation, seein' the tempo of the game, seein' just in-game adjustments at its finest. We all know any time you're the first pick, that means you're goin' to a s–tty team. I went through it. Peyton Manning went through it. All the No. 1 picks went through it. And in this day and age, it's about who and what you can do right now. But I think when you're dealin' with a talent like Bryce Young, it's the long tenure rather than right-now success."- Cam Newton via Clutch Points
Newton is absolutely right on all fronts. If Fitterer had laid out something similar, perhaps there wouldn't be the increasing scrutiny he's currently experiencing.