Panthers News: Bryce Young's ambition, D.J. Chark, 3-round mock and C.J. Stroud
D.J. Chark explains injury complication
Soon after the Carolina Panthers confirmed D.J. Chark's signing after spending weeks coveting the wide receiver, some concern arose. This was down to an ankle surgery complication that centered on surgical materials not bonding well with the bone, which had an adverse effect the player was unaware of.
Chark played the season out in extreme pain and missed six games as a result, but the problem warranted further investigation. Once the prognosis was confirmed, the veteran felt like he had no choice other than to undergo another procedure and get it fixed once and for all.
This was the best decision for Chark in pursuit of a long, prolific career. The Panthers were also fully on board and this shouldn't have a great bearing on the wideout's ability to make a huge impression on his new team in 2023.
"The material caused it to weaken over time, and my body didn't react to something, but I didn't know then. So I end up missing a total of six games. And I was just at the point, mentally, that I wanted to play. I didn't necessarily have to have the (most recent) surgery. But if I want to get back to the best version of myself, and as far as health-wise, it was best to go ahead and do it. Now I'm in the process of recovery. Feel pretty good. I'm still working towards where I want to be, but I feel really confident in it."- D.J. Chark via Panthers.com
After the Panthers included D.J. Moore in the trade package that secured the No. 1 overall selection, Chark will be tasked with stretching the field and providing an outlet. However, head coach Frank Reich also stated his intent to open up the player's route tree in the hope he can be more impactful.
And hopefully, his once troublesome ankle is no longer a concern.