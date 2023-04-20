Panthers News: Bryce Young's ambition, D.J. Chark, 3-round mock and C.J. Stroud
Carolina Panthers get decent haul from 3-round mock draft
I know, it's sad. But the end is near for mock drafts in 2023.
This year has been particularly taxing as debates rage on about the No. 1 pick and which quarterback best suits the Carolina Panthers. But we're almost there.
Almost.
Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN recently put together their three-round mock draft, which saw the Panthers begin with what's increasingly becoming obvious. That is, of course, Bryce Young having his name called first by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
"I'm doing this mock draft to fill needs -- within reason. My No. 1 overall prospect? Defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The Panthers have to get a quarterback, though, and they can get their choice of them at No. 1. (Bryce) Young has superstar potential."- Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
This was followed at No. 39 overall by giving Young a dynamic weapon in the form of Jalin Hyatt. While this isn't considered a particularly deep class at the wide receiver position - certainly not compared to recent years - the one-time Tennessee stud has a lot of likable traits that would fit into what Carolina plans to mold on offense under Thomas Brown and Frank Reich.
Round off the Panthers' picks was Andre Carter II, a fascinating edge rusher that could carve out a rotational role for himself immediately despite a down year of production last season. This ignores a glaring need at cornerback, but it's a decent series of selections nonetheless.