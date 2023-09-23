Panthers News: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Tarik Cohen
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers LB Kamu Grugier-Hill's opportunity
Losing veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson is one of a growing list of injury concerns the Carolina Panthers are currently trying to overcome. The team captain will miss the remainder of 2023 with a broken fibula, which means others must step up in pursuit of filling the void.
Thompson's leadership within the locker room is unquestioned. However, the production of Kamu Grugier-Hill on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints once installed into the starting lineup alongside Frankie Luvu left reasons for encouragement.
The free-agent signing was arguably Carolina's top performer at camp to comfortably win a roster spot. When discussing Grugier-Hill's upcoming opportunity, head coach Frank Reich stated that there must be a balanced approach with the team in mind based on his comments via Carolina's website.
"Kamu [Grugier-Hill] is also such a great special teams contributor, so we've just got to weigh out how we're going to approach that. But I want to give Kamu all the credit he deserves for how he stepped in there and played. So if he plays every (defensive) snap, he's earned it, you know what I mean? And if we end up deciding to rotate anybody through there, it's only because we're trying to do what's best for the team as far as making the best use of all of our players."- Frank Reich va Panthers.com
Expect Grugier-Hill to start tomorrow at the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers might also work veteran Deion Jones into the rotation, who was called up to the 53-man roster this week.