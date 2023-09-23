Panthers News: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Kamu Grugier-Hill and Tarik Cohen
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's prognosis
The news many fans expected was officially confirmed on Friday. Bryce Young will be out for their Week 3 game at the Seattle Seahawks, which is a bitter blow for someone with the hopes of the franchise on his inexperienced shoulders.
This isn't the start many envisaged for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Young deserves credit for playing through the pain barrier, but head coach Frank Reich might also be without the signal-caller in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings depending on how he recovers in the coming days.
When asked about Young, Reiich stated that he would travel to Seattle and receive further treatment via Sports Illustrated. This will allow the former Alabama star to get mental reps from the sidelines as Andy Dalton assumes command under center.
"They're saying one to two weeks. I think Bryce has done well this week. I'm optimistic that he's on the right path and that whenever the soonest he can get back is, he will get back. When he gets back and when he gets cleared, he's our guy. Bryce has made enough progress that we feel comfortable and he's been cleared to go on the trip, continue the treatment. Even though he can't play it will just still be good for him to be there in that environment, feel that, and certainly see how Andy operates."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Even though Young won't be able to contribute on the field. he can still get a lot out of this experience. Lumen Field is one of the loudest stadiums around, so watching how a seasoned pro like Dalton handles the occasion and the in-game calls should be invaluable to his overall development.