Panthers News: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Thomas Brown and 2024 draft needs
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton is ready
With rookie quarterback Bryce Young set to miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle problem, veteran backup Andy Dalton becomes the center of attention once again. This is something the former second-round pick didn't envisage would happen so soon, but it's exactly why the Carolina Panthers made him one of the top priorities once the legal tampering period began.
Dalton's primary objective was to mentor Young and ensure he copes effectively with what can be a challenging adjustment for rookie signal-callers. Now that he's set to man the plate under center in one of the league's most hostile environments at Lumen Field, which is a challenge he's more than ready for based on the TCU product's comments via Carolina's website.
"I'm not trying to convince anybody with what I can do. I think for me, once I got here and got to be around the staff and got to be around these players, my whole goal was just to be me and to show them how I operate, how I do things, and, people here have been very receptive of what I've been able to do. And then also taking on the role of helping out Bryce and making sure that we can get him up to speed on everything that he needs to do and needs to know from, you know, all the different aspects of the game. So, validation, I wouldn't say that because I know what I'm capable of."- Andy Dalton via Panthers.com
There's no doubt Dalton has the experience to make this work in Young's absence. Taking care of the football will be crucial, but it's not like the Panthers can get any worse on offense after a disastrous first fortnight of the 2023 campaign,