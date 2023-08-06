Panthers News: Bryce Young, Austin Corbett, Chuba Hubbard and DeAngelo Hall
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Chuba Hubbard putting Carolina Panthers first
Miles Sanders was acquired by the Carolina Panthers in free agency to become their No. 1 running back. A three-down weapon capable of putting up numbers and filling the void left by Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers just before the 2022 deadline.
Sanders will be the backfield focal point and is getting plenty of looks in the passing game during camp so far. What that means for the likes of Chuba Hubbard remains to be seen, but the former fourth-round selection out of Oklahoma State has bulked up and is willing to do whatever is asked next season based on his comments via The Charlotte Observer.
"I want to be an all-purpose back. First, second, third down. And that requires catching the ball. I’ve definitely gained weight. Just working on getting stronger. These last couple seasons, throughout the season, I’ve lost quite a bit of weight as the season has gone on. And I got a little slimmer, looking like a receiver at times (laughs). So I definitely said I have to bulk up a little bit. Obviously still be fast and explosive and all that, so I’ve worked on it. It’s been really good so far. To be honest, whatever they put me as, I’m following behind that. Wherever they need me, I’m there."- Chuba Hubbard via Charlotte Observer
Hubbard showed growth last season after a disappointing rookie campaign. There are still some issues from a pass-catching standpoint that are rearing their head again at camp, with the continued emergence of Raheem Blackshear something else that could jeopardize his touches when competitive action arrives.
In fairness to Hubbard, he looks in tremendous shape. But that isn't always enough and it'll be interesting to see how the player gets on during any preseason involvement that comes his way.