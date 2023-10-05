Panthers News: Bryce Young, Austin Corbett, Frank Reich and Jerry Jeudy
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich on WR rumors
The Carolina Panthers aren't throwing in the towel on their chances in 2023 just yet. Things don't look too promising at 0-4 with two tough road games before their bye week, but those in power clearly feel like there might be an opportunity to find a difference-maker before the trade deadline who can help rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
It's a contentious issue, especially considering the Panthers are likely going to have high picks in every round based on how things are currently unfolding. When talking about the issue, head coach Frank Reich stated via Sports Illustrated this is in general manager Scott Fitterer's hands and he's more than pleased with the options already available.
"Once we get in season, I just want the guys we got. I love the guys we got. We got the guys we need to win. That's why, to me, it makes sense to have the division of GM and the head coach. Scott [Fitterer] is always going to be working to do his job. He's certainly going to involve me in those decisions if something comes up, but those aren't things that I'm going to him initiating on. I'm coaching the guys that we got and I'm happy about the guys we got."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
That vote of confidence is all well and good, but considering the collaborative approach adopted by the Panthers in the wake of Matt Rhule's enforced removal. Whether Carolina can extract decent value given how aggressive they're being is another matter.