Panthers News: Bryce Young, Blake Martinez, the blueprint and Frank Reich
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's mentality
Frank Reich is a man under strain right now. The head coach saw his side revert to type against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, which came after yet more offensive inefficiency that negated a pretty decent defensive performance overall.
There is no time for the Carolina Panthers to wallow in self-pity at 1-7. They have a quick turnaround, with players and staff holding meetings and going through a walk-through on Monday before their primetime clash at the Chicago Bears to kick off Week 10.
When discussing what comes next, Reich stated via Carolina's website that the page has firmly turned on Sunday's debacle. The figurehead also revealed it is next man up once again given his reluctance to put Brian Burns in harm's way.
"It's a fast turnaround. Good meetings today [Monday], a chance to kind of flush some stuff out of the system from the game yesterday and turn – quickly talk about some of the dynamics from the game, flush that out, digest it, and get us ready for this week. I'm not even thinking there's any chance of getting him [Brian Burns], honestly. Even if there were, there's a part of me that, like, I can't imagine letting him out there, even if he wanted to go out there. So it'll be next man up. This has happened many times. We move on."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
This is the correct mindset to adopt, but there aren't many reliable men left in certain position groups. But as always, Reich and the Panthers will just have to cope as best they can in the hope of getting one over on the team that holds their first-round draft pick in 2024.