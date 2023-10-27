Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Austin Corbett and Sam Mills
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumros from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as final preparations take place before their Week 8 game against the Houston Texans?
Today marks the final practice before Week 8 against the Houston Texans. Optimism is relatively high considering the Carolina Panthers are 0-6, but even the most positive fan must recognize the need for major improvements in pursuit of salvaging some semblance of respectability from the 2023 campaign.
In truth, it could go either way. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Thomas Brown's conviction with rookie quarterback Bryce Young, trade interest in Brian Burns before the deadline, Austin Corbett on completing his final hurdle, and Sam Mills becoming the latest legendary figure set to get honored during Sunday's game.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers to honor the great Sam Mills
The Keep Pounding mantra remains a staple ethos across the Carolina Panthers long after Sam Mills sadly departed. The inspirational figure's legacy is unparalleled in franchise history, with his statue out Bank of America Stadium a daily reminder to push forward no matter the circumstance in front of you.
It promises to be an afternoon full of emotion and nostalgia on Sunday. Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad are going into the Panthers' Hall of Honor in recognition of their exceptional contributions, but Mills' family will also be in attendance to receive a special accolade on behalf of the beloved former player and coach.
According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Melanie Mills will receive the Ring of Excellence during the first quarterback break following his long-awaited induction to Canton immortality. This only adds to the occasion and in many ways, should serve as extra motivation for the current generation to get their first win of the campaign in front of some ex-team greats.