Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Derrick Brown and Andy Dalton
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just two days remaining until their first official training camp practice in Spartanburg?
A new week begins and it's a big one. The Carolina Panthers join together in the coming days for training camp, which promises to be intense as Frank Reich's staff look to mold this roster into one that could potentially challenge for the NFC South in 2023.
Before then, among the stories generating debate recently include Bryce Young's optimism, Brian Burns' unhappiness, Andy Dalton's dependability, and Derrick Brown's potential for further growth.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Derrick Brown tipped for Carolina Panthers' breakout
One could make a strong case that Derrick Brown enjoyed his breakout campaign in 2022. Anyone that follows the Carolina Panthers closely could see the marked improvement in his performance levels, which made the decision to pick up his fifth-year option an easy one for general manager Scott Fitterer.
Brown is going under the radar nationally, which isn't a surprise. However, Jared Dubin from CBS Sports doesn't expect that to be the case for much longer.
"[Derrick] Brown finished tied for eighth in the NFL in run stops last season, per Pro Football Focus, and third among interior defenders in run defense grade. (Only Dexter Lawrence and Chris Jones finished ahead of him.) With Ejiro Evero coming in to coordinate the Panthers defense, it seems likely that several players will be able to take a step forward. Brown has a ton of talent, and could become even more disruptive."- Jared Dubin, CBS Sports
There is an added sense of intrigue surrounding Brown heading into 2023 as he transitions to a 3-4 defensive end within Ejiro Evero's dynamic scheme. Something that could increase production and propel the former first-round pick out of Auburn to superstardom if everything goes well.