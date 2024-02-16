Panthers news: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Ejiro Evero and close friends
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers defensive staff retained
When Ejiro Evero was so near yet so far from a head coaching opportunity once again, the Carolina Panthers' primary objective shifted to convincing the progressive defensive coordinator that this was a project worth being part of. Speculation rose in the national media about a potential move away. Fortunately for the organization, head coach Dave Canales' way with words was enough to keep the status quo on defense.
This came with some perceived wishes from Evero's perspective. Keeping the defensive staff intact was one of them. Something the Panthers officially confirmed on Thursday with the retention of the entire team that worked under the coordinator during a highly successful first season with the franchise.
Here is the full list from Carolina's website. As expected, Jim Caldwell is also sticking around in a senior assistant capacity.
- Ejiro Evero: Defensive coordinator
- Dom Capers: Senior defensive assistant
- Jim Caldwell: Senior assistant
- Todd Wash: Defensive line
- Bert Watts: Secondary/Safeties
- Jonathan Cooley: Secondary/Cornerbacks
- Peter Hansen: Inside linebackers
- Tem Lukabu: Outside linebackers
- DeAngelo Hall: Assistant defensive backs
- Mayur Chaudhari: Defensive assistant
- Bobby Maffei: Defensive QC
- Mike Bercovici: Offensive assistant
- George Li: Game management coordinator
This is tremendous news for the Panthers and Canales. The team is embarking on another offseason of significant changes. Keeping continuity on defense with Evero leading the charge is only going to mean good things moving forward. With a little bit of luck on the injury front, expect Carolina's unit to make strides in 2024.