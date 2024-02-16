Panthers news: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Ejiro Evero and close friends
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' plan for Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers are hoping Dave Canales' magic in turning around the fortunes of quarterbacks throughout his coaching journey can continue with Bryce Young. This is arguably the most gifted signal-caller he's worked with since Russell Wilson. There is also a lot of polishing ahead to help the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft achieve his objectives.
During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Canales outlined his plan for Young. This centered on not playing hero ball, molding a scheme around his supreme gifts, and taking some pressure off in terms of demands based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"Let’s just create a system around him that’s an intelligent system that’s balanced that just asks him to do his one-eleventh. And maybe have three to five special plays a game, but you don’t need to be special the whole time. Just facilitate the offense. That’s kinda the stuff that I know that he can do. The things that stick out for me right away is just the accuracy, the mobility, courage in the pocket—maybe a little too courageous at times—I’m sure he’s learning the urgency it takes to play quarterback in this league. But a guy that’s wired the right way that came back every week and just battled."- Dave Canales via USA Today Sports
This should be music to Young's ears. There were too many cooks and a meddling owner getting in the way of his development last season. Having someone with Canales' reputation steering him in the right direction should help. But the Panthers must also place better options around the former Alabama star to ensure their hefty investment won't be for nothing.