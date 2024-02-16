Panthers news: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Ejiro Evero and close friends
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Tag and trade for Brian Burns?
It won't be much longer before the Carolina Panthers and Brian Burns' representatives begin negotiations on a new contract once again. Talks stalled last summer and were called off by the star edge rusher to focus on the season. This was a disappointing outcome that left the player - by his admission - operating with an added sense of hesitancy for fear of getting hurt.
Burns remains one of the league's most dynamic pass-rushers despite a down year statistically. All signs are pointing towards the franchise tag, but Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated hinted that a potential trade could arrive given how far apart respective financial valuations were during their two years of negotiations previously.
"I’d say Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Panthers OLB Brian Burns, Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins, Jacksonville Jaguars OLB Josh Allen, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson, Baltimore Ravens DT Justin Madubuike, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. are on the list of candidates. So that gives you eight. Of those, I’d say Higgins and Burns could be tag-to-trade candidates. In Burns’s case, it’s because he and the Panthers haven’t been close on a long-term agreement over the last couple years. In Higgins’s case, it’s because the Bengals have a bigger deal for Ja’Marr Chase on the horizon."- Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
This would be a shocking turn of events, but the Panthers aren't exactly blessed with significant salary-cap space. They are also without a first-round selection in 2024. Something other teams will be looking to take advantage of if Carolina starts taking calls for Burns.
Which, in my opinion, would be a mistake.