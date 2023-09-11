Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Frank Reich and Jaycee Horn
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team reflects on a disappointing Week 1 loss at the Atlanta Falcons?
After all the hype surrounding the Carolina Panthers throughout a productive offseason, everything came crashing back down to earth. Their defeat at the Atlanta Falcons was disappointing, to say the least, with the defense once again feeling let down by the offensive side of things despite the presence of improved coaching and a potential rookie quarterback under center.
As expected, there was a lot to unpack. Among the stories causing conversation include Brian Burns' mentality, Bryce Young's reflection, Frank Reich's assessment, and another injury concern surrounding cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers await Jaycee Horn's injury news
Considering how reliant the Carolina Panthers were expected to be on cornerback Jaycee Horn, seeing the former first-round pick go down with yet another non-contact injury was a body blow. And as expected, those who came in for the one-time South Carolina stud failed to meet expectations.
It was revealed that Horn is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which came with relief given the speculation surrounding an Achilles tear and ACL complication on social media. Frank Reich stated they'll await the test results before taking any further steps, but Donte Jackson couldn't hide his disappointment based on his comments via the team's website.
"It becomes very tough, becomes very tough man. Just knowing the type of guy he is, and knowing how bad he wants it, how hard he works, and he never does anything wrong, you know what I'm saying? He's always a great professional. He's always doing everything that he's supposed to do to be out there."- Donte Jackson via Panthers.com
Depending on the severity of Horn's hamstring issue, he could miss anywhere from 2-8 weeks. Unfortunately for the defensive back, this latest problem means he is firmly entering injury-prone status.