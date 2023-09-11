Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Frank Reich and Jaycee Horn
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's assessment
This wasn't the start Frank Reich envisaged for his head coaching tenure. After keeping things pretty vanilla during the preseason, things looked much the same on offense despite the promise to open things up, which let down decent performances from the defense and offensive line.
The Carolina Panthers will be licking their wounds after this performance given how expectations rose throughout the summer. But there is no time for sulking with another pivotal NFC South clash against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football upcoming.
When discussing the game in its immediate aftermath, Reich stated via Sports Illustrated that he'll need to examine the tape before giving further assessments. However, it's evident that turnovers were firmly on his mind.
"We never accept losing. There's good things out there. Good things by each unit. Good things by certain individuals, but there's only one outcome in this league that's acceptable and that's winning. We didn't get that done today, so every player and coach has to own that. Disappointed in why we lost and there are multiple reasons for that. Obviously, we've got to protect the football, but I would be careful to say much more than that. Again, I've got to see the film and there's multiple things that go into turnovers. It's not always what it appears on the surface."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
There will be plenty of discussions and analyses following such a poor display to begin the campaign. It was extremely flat - especially on offense - so much hard work is ahead before what promises to be a highly-charged atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium with the national spotlight glaring.