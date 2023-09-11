Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Frank Reich and Jaycee Horn
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns' mentality
It became clear from early on that Brian Burns was a man on a mission after deciding to play. There's no sign of his contract stalemate with the Carolina Panthers' brass resolving anytime soon, but the pass-rusher opted to put the team before himself once again and take his place in the lineup.
Burns started like a rocket, eventually finishing with 1.5 sacks and seven tackles. When discussing his decision to participate, the former first-round selection out of Florida State said via the team's website that although he's got nothing to prove, some good advice and his faith led him across the white lines.
"I spent a lot of time with myself. I cut off the world for one important minute. I had some great advice from my friend Justin Houston; he gave me some great advice. Just cut off the world, and I talked to God. So that's what I did. And I played. No, I don't feel like I have anything to prove. I feel like I've done what I needed to do, and I'm just being consistent, you know. I've just taken the next step in my game, and I want to dominate. So coming down that first quarter, first half, whatever, that's all that was on my mind was dominating. And I've just got to make sure I don't fall out when they change the game plan against me."- Brian Burns via Panthers.com
This performance probably put more dollars on Burns' demands, in all honesty. The price is only going up, which is why it's absolutely imperative that those in power get this contract sorted as a matter of extreme urgency before preparations ramp up for Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints.