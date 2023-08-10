Panthers News: Bryce Young, Brian Burns, Justin Houston and Frank Reich
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors froma round the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers already benefitting from Justin Houston
It hasn't taken long for Justin Houston to find his feet with the Carolina Panthers. The veteran edge rusher took the practice field for the first time and looked pretty decent considering this was his opening session since joining the organization on a one-year, $7 million deal that also comes with $6 million guaranteed.
Houston looked explosive and clearly still has something left in the tank. The Panthers are going to rely heavily on the All-Pro not only on the field but also as a mentor within the locker room for the young guys also looking to become productive pass-rushers.
This was highlighted recently by Brian Burns via USA Today Sports, who was seen getting tips from the former Georgia star earlier this week. Something that's already reaping some rewards in terms of acquiring newfound knowledge.
"It’ll help. He’s a veteran—a super vet. Got a lot of experience. I think he’s going on what? Year 13? He’s only been here a day and he’s given me a lot of knowledge . . . just on some things I haven’t even thought about. It’s nice when you can talk rush and bounce ideas off each other. So, it’s cool."- Brian Burns via USA Today Sports
Having a productive tandem capable of producing quality numbers could be the final piece of Carolina's puzzle on defense. Others will come in on a rotational basis, but this is the duo Ejiro Evero will depend upon prominently next season.